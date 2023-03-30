‘I Hate This’: Bank Tries To Garnish GOP Governor’s Salary To Pay Debt

A bank is attempting to garnish the wages of Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to cover a judgment for $861,085 against one of Justice’s coal companies.

Citizens Bank of West Virginia filed the application to garnish Justice’s wages March 21 and is attempting to garnish 20% of Justice’s $150,000 per year salary, according to WV News.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday characterized a bank’s efforts to garnish his gubernatorial wages as a “political grandstand.” Read more here: https://t.co/mXE8hO0GGv — WV News (@WVNews247) March 29, 2023

“I hate this. I really, really hate it, because I don’t even know anything about it,” Justice said, reported WV News. “From the standpoint of notifications to me and everything, I found out about this the same time you all found out about it.”

The bank was awarded a judgment in October 2022 against Justice’s Bluestone Resources for $861,085, the outlet reported.

Justice donated his 2022 salary as governor to Communities in Schools, WV News reported. The group “connects students to caring adults and community resources,” according to its website. (RELATED: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Run Against Sen. Joe Manchin)

“I give away 100% of my salary and give it to Communities in Schools. I’ve done that since day one,” Justice added, according to WV News. “Immediately when I heard about this, I called my son.”

“He said they were in the process of satisfying the judgment. I think equipment has been delivered to the bank. I know all of this will go away. I don’t want to be critical of the bank, but it is a political grandstand. It’s just a way to hit back,” Justice said.

Justice’s 111 companies are largely controlled and operated by both his son Jay Justice, who manages the family’s coal and timber companies, and his daughter Jill Justice, who operates the hospitality companies, WV News reported.