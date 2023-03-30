‘Bullsh*t’: Jason Whitlock Reacts To Trump Indictment Live On-Air

Podcast host Jason Whitlock called the indictment of former President Donald Trump and talking points from the left “bullshit” live on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Whitlock said the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of Trump turned him “hardcore MAGA” and criticized the far-left elites for pushing a message that black people cannot pull themselves up and achieve success.

“They have made me MAGA. They have made me ready for whatever is next because what they are building for young people, I can’t sit by and just let it happen without raising my voice and without being willing to sacrifice whatever so that kids don’t live in a communist, Marxist society,” Whitlock told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “These people that think that the government is going to take care of them don’t understand history, they’ve never studied history, they don’t understand how tyrannical a government is … If they have their way, we’re all catching hell except for the elites.”

“My heart is working class, my parents were factory workers, I came from nothing in this country,” he continued. “I’m black, they’re telling a black kid you can’t come from nothing and make it in this country, that’s bullshit. This country’s the greatest country in the history of the planet.”

He said the left has demonized Trump despite being the ones who “are the devils.” (RELATED: ‘Communist-Level Sh*t’: Trump Family Reacts To Indictment)

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday over allegations that he paid $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels for an alleged affair prior to the 2016 presidential election. The official indictment came almost two weeks after Trump announced his potential arrest in a March 18 Truth Social post.

The former president, along with other prominent conservatives, accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office of conducting a “Witch-Hunt” on the former president and targeting him for political purposes.