REPORT: Jonah Hill Is About To Become A Dad

Jonah Hill’s girlfriend, Olivia Millar, debuted what appears to be a baby bump while out and about in California on Monday, suggesting the “Superbad” star is about to become a father.

Photos of Millar running errands in Santa Monica emerged recently, but fans had a earlier hint at the unannounced pregnancy after spotting the happy couple shopping at a children’s clothing store called Kokonut Kids in Hawaii in January, according to Page Six.

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Are Expecting Their First Baby Together https://t.co/kHHTPKFhFF — People (@people) March 30, 2023

Millar owns an online vintage shop called Chasseresse and has been dating Hill since 2022. The two have kept their relationship private and have not released many details to the pubic, according to Page Six.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to photographer Gianna Santos, but the couple broke up in October of 2020. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals His Wife Was Diagnosed With A Tumor During Pregnancy)

Hill and Millar have remained silent while rumors of their expanding family gain traction online. Neither of them has officially confirmed the pregnancy at this time, according to Page Six.