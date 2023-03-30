KJP Says Trans Community Is Under ‘Attack’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the transgender community is under attack just days after a transgender shooter murdered six people at a Christian elementary school on Monday.

A reporter questioned Jean-Pierre about about recently passed legislation in Kentucky that bans sex changes for minors and requires transgender people to use bathrooms that match their biological sex. Kentucky lawmakers voted Wednesday to pass the bill over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto. The reporter also mentioned upcoming protests against legislation like Kentucky’s.

Jean-Pierre responded that the White House supports “peaceful protest” and denounced “anti-trans bills” that “attack trans kids” and “trans parents.”

“It is shameful and it is unacceptable,” she added. “As you mentioned, tomorrow’s Trans Visibility Day. On a day that we should be lifting up our trans kids, our trans youth and making sure that they feel seen. We’re seeing more and more of these hateful, hateful bills, and that’s what Republicans want to spend their time on.” (RELATED: Trans Activist Claims ‘God Made Me In Her Image’)

“It is disturbing, and our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now, but this is a president who has said many times before he has their backs. He will continue to have their backs and he will continue to fight for them,” Jean-Pierre continued.

Audrey Hale, a biological woman who identified as transgender, murdered three children and three adults at the Covenant School before police fatally shot her. Among the victims was nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the Pastor Chad Scruggs, who is lead pastor at the church affiliated with the school.