‘Eat My Long Quiet And Warm Farts’: Doja Cat Tells Critics How She Really Feels

Famous artist Doja Cat wasn’t afraid to tell critics how she really feels about her recent plastic surgery in a flurry of edgy tweets.

Doja Cat read the remarks made by critics that didn’t agree with her recent cosmetic surgery, and responded with a crass message that nobody expected to see. “Eat my long quiet and warm farts,” she wrote to Twitter March 26. The star instantly ignited even more commentary about her personal choices the moment she posted that message to her social media account.

The comment came after a fan criticized Doja Cat by writing, “Stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies.”

eat my long quiet and warm farts. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 27, 2023

Doja cat recently used her platform to notify fans about her recent surgical procedures. She told her followers she underwent optional surgery to modify her image, including liposuction on her hips and breast augmentation. She regularly popped into her social media to update fans about her healing progress, but didn’t post any photographs of her body during this transitional period.

Many fans sent supportive messages to the star and asked her how she was feeling, while others took aim at the singer for subjecting herself to surgery for cosmetic reasons, and for misusing her fame by normalizing cosmetic enhancements.

Doja Cat updated her condition on Twitter days before the fart comment was posted.

“4 days into recovery rn,” she said, continuing, “feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.” (RELATED: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Reveals The Names Of Her Breast Implants)

When fans asked her for a photograph of her new body, she replied by saying, “soon when they don’t look like two loafs of bread. give it 3 more weeks.”