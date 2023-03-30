Madonna To Donate Portion Of Proceeds From Nashville Performance To ‘Trans Rights’ Organizations

Grammy Award-winning musician Madonna will donate some of the proceeds from her recently announced Nashville concert to benefit the transgender community amidst what she deems “unacceptable” legislation regarding drag shows and sex changes for minors.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna waxed political while promoting her upcoming tour, seemingly calling out the Tennessee state government for its recent passage of bills restricting drag shows from being performed in front of children and banning sex change surgeries and hormone therapies for minors.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” the singer posted.

A press release for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” cited the reason the singer opted to add Nashville to her multi-city tour was related to “anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states.” The March 27 release also stated Madonna plans to donate a portion of her proceeds from the Dec. 22 show to trans-rights organizations.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect. our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!” she continued. Bob is reportedly a reference to Bob the Drag Queen, a drag performer who won RuPaul’s Drag Race during its season eight run. Bob is scheduled to appear with Madonna on her tour. (RELATED: REPORT: Drag Queen Who Simulated Sex Act On A Bar Of Soap Sells Out Story Hour Put On By Children’s Bookstore)