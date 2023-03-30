Manhattan DA Spokesperson Releases Statement On Next Steps In Trump Indictment

The spokesperson of Manhattan’s District Attorney told the public what’s to come in regard to former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Twitter account released an official statement which confirmed the D.A.’s office communicated with Trump’s lawyer in regards to his surrender. The statement claims that Trump will be arraigned for a state Supreme Court indictment. However, the date of Trump’s arrest still remains up in the air. (RELATED: Manhattan Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump)

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected,” the statement reads.

On Thursday night, former President Donald Trump was officially indicted on charges related to alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 General Election. The history-making indictment makes Donald Trump the first ever American president to be indicted.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy condemned Bragg’s office after the news broke.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election,” McCarthy tweeted. “As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”