Trans Activist Claims ‘God Made Me In Her Image’

A transgender activist claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” that God made them in “her” image.

Twenty-eight year-old transgender Audrey Hale allegedly shot up a Christian elementary school on Monday, killing three nine-year-olds and three adults before police fatally shot her.

Host Joy Reid brought on trans activist and former press sec. of the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer to discuss the reaction to the shooting. (RELATED: Lemon Pushes Back Against Analyst Who Tries To Dismiss Nashville Shooter’s Gender: ‘Important Part Of The Conversation’)

Reid listed statistics showing violence against transgender individuals, arguing that Monday’s shooting was a problem for the trans community’s safety.

“They’re trying to weaponize [transgenderism] and exploit these senseless deaths … [and] as a Christian I find it offensive they would leverage Christ teaching in such a heinous way against innocent people,” Clymer said.

“Your community is being impacted, I wonder if there’s sort of a way to untangle people’s non-understanding of trans folks,” Reid said. “Is there a way to sort of disentangle people’s lack of understanding from this moral panic? This moral panic is now getting drag shows banned even though that isn’t trans.”

“Children are only unsafe at drag shows when a shooter shows up to kill them,” Clymer said. “That’s where the threat is. I would challenge anyone just to get to know trans people. We are a vibrant, diverse community, as diverse as anyone else, I’m from the great state of Texas, I served in the military, I go to church every Sunday, my faith is very important to me. But God made me in her image. God made me transgender.”