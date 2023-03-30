New York Magazine Contributor Has The Worst Hot Take Ever On The Men’s And Women’s Final Four

This is an outright freezing-cold take.

Millions of college basketball fans around the United States are pretty hyped for this weekend’s Final Four, with the two matchups being Florida Atlantic University (FAU) vs. San Diego State and Connecticut vs. Miami. And for good reason. The 2023 March Madness is the first in history where a three-seed or higher didn’t make it into the last weekend of the tourney.

Most of us sports fans are pretty excited about what’s on the horizon, with the majority being intrigued by the Cinderella stories of Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, and how one of them is guaranteed to be in the national championship — which is incredible. Me personally, I’m excited that MY Miami Hurricanes are in the Final Four, and as a supporter of South Florida sports, I’m all aboard the FAU bandwagon.

Y’all know what I’m dreaming about: a Miami vs. Florida Atlantic national championship, with a Canes ring.

Everything sounds so glorious with this weekend’s Final Four — well, except for Will Leitch over at New York Magazine.

Apparently, to him, none of us should even bother watching the men’s tournament, and that’s because it’s not actually exciting, citing there’s “too many Cinderella stories.” (Yeah, I know, right?) He says, instead, we should watch the women’s tournament “for excitement.”

Huh?

With too many Cinderella stories in the men’s tournament, look to the women’s Final Four for excitement. https://t.co/Z9Z4weWKGO — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 30, 2023

Nothing against the women here.

But, first off, you’re going to see the women get floored in the ratings when the men’s Final Four gets here, and despite what this contributing editor thinks, this is what we tune in to see — the Cinderellas. We like to root them on and see if they can accomplish the impossible. Remember Butler vs. Duke? (RELATED: Women’s March Madness Game Pulls In Higher Ratings Than Every ESPN NBA Contest This Season)

It was one of the greatest national championships of all-time.

As far as I’m concerned, the vast majority of the entertainment value rides on the men’s side, but like I said: Nothing against the women. I’m planning on watching them, too.