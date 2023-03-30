North Carolina’s GOP Legislature Overrides Dem Governor’s Veto, Makes It Legal To Buy Pistol Without Permit

North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on Wednesday, making it legal for residents to buy a pistol without a permit.

The state House overrode Cooper 71-45 after the state Senate voted 30-19 to do the same. Three Democrats were absent from the vote which allowed Republicans, who needed one seat to achieve a supermajority, to pass the repeal with the required margin, according to WRAL.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers repeal permit requirement to buy a pistol, overriding Democratic governor’s veto. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2023

Following the repeal of the pistol permit requirement, residents no longer need their local sheriff to issue a permit before they can purchase a pistol, though they will still undergo a federal background check in order to buy from a licensed dealer, according to WRAL.

The people of North Carolina elected @NCGOP majorities to stop the Biden/Roy Cooper agenda. This morning, we did just that by with an OVERRIDE of Cooper’s veto on SB 41, which repeals NC’s pistol purchase permit requirement and establishes a safe storage initiative. #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/XENluJA9Qv — Rep. Ben Moss (@BenMossNC) March 29, 2023

The permit repeal goes into effect immediately.

Democrats argued that removing the permit requirement would put more people are at risk, as individuals can now obtain guns through private sales, which evade background checks, according to The Associated Press (AP). Republicans have claimed that the national background check system makes the state permit system unnecessary, according to AP.