Police Union Director Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl To The US

The Police Union Director for San Jose Police Officers’ Association (SJPOA) was charged with smuggling fentanyl into the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner.

Joanne Segovia, police union director, has been charged with using her personal and official computer to acquire thousands of opioid pills with plans to distribute them, the Washington Examiner reported. Segovia allegedly has had at least 61 shipments delivered to her home from October 2015 to January 2023.

Joanne Segovia, exec director of @ProtectSanJose, the San Jose police union, charged by @USAO_NDCA w/ordering thousands of opioids & other pills to her home – using office & personal computers – and distributing them across U.S., per @HSISanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ZQYbpu1Wl9 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 30, 2023



Ismail Ramsey, United States Attorney, and Charge Tatum King, Homeland Security Special Agent, announced a federal complaint against Segovia on Wednesday. She has been charged with attempting to unlawfully import valeryl fentanyl. (RELATED: FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Opioid Antidote As Fentanyl Deaths Surge)

Segovia sent herself shipments from all over the world, including Hong Kong, India, and Singapore, with shipments labeled “Wedding Party Favors,” “Chocolate and Sweets,” and “Gift Makeup.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern California intercepted five of those shipments and found thousands of dollars worth of pills, including the opioids Tramadol and Tapentadol, according to the complaint.

“The complaint alleges that Segovia used her office at the San Jose Police Officers’ Association to distribute controlled substances. For example, in spring 2021, Segovia was told by a supplier to send a package to a woman in North Carolina. Segovia then sent this supplier a photograph of a shipment made using the UPS account of San Jose Police Officers’ Association,” said the press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Segovia allegedly used WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging software, with a phone number with an India country code to facilitate shipments, according to the press release. If convicted, Segovia faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and may pay a fine of up to $250,o00.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

