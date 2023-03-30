REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Trade To New York Jets Could Happen ‘As Early As This Week’

Lucky you, Jets fans. You might finally get your way.

After months of speculation and weeks of waiting for Aaron Rodgers to join the New York Jets, it looks like it might finally happen, as both the Jets and Green Bay Packers are reportedly close to completing a deal. It could happen “as early as this week,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

In negotiations between the two franchises, there has reportedly been progress, with both New York and Green Bay wanting to get a trade done, Breer reported.

Breer also stated that the relationship between head coaches of Robert Saleh of the Jets and Matt LaFleur of the Packers is so solid that it helped avoid unnecessary tension between Rodgers and the Packers, which in turn increased the likelihood that a trade will eventually get done.

“I think it could happen as early as this week, and certainly will get done before the draft,” Breer stated.

Well, well, well … would you look at that. New York Jets fans might finally get their way for once.

And on top of that, the Jets franchise hasn’t screwed up for the first time since God knows how long, at least on this part of the transaction. Now here’s what I want to know: is this move actually going to lead to success, or is it going to end up as Brett Favre 2.0? (RELATED: Baltimore Ravens Tried To Sign Baker Mayfield, Signaling Possible Desperation To Get Away From Lamar Jackson)

Only time will tell, but I will say … it’s pretty cool that we’re about to see Aaron Rodgers in New York City.