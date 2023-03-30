San Diego Padres Release Epic Hype Video That Will Get You Pumped For The New Season No Matter Who You Root For

Baseball is back!

A new sports season means new hype videos, and with MLB Opening Day finally here, I’ve been on the lookout for clips that will get my juices pumpin’ for the new campaign.

As a matter of fact, my Atlanta Braves just dropped one an hour ago (at the time of this writing):

Pretty good, but as I was looking through stories to blog about, I came across a hype video that the San Diego Padres released, and oh my God … this bad boy is so epic.

And it also appears to feature their own awesome version of Coolio’s “Gangsta Paradise” in the background, which I find absolutely fantastic no matter how much my wife was making fun of it.

This might be the best hype video you’re gonna see this year. Special season coming in hot for the Padres. pic.twitter.com/rDfhVzIUgr — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 29, 2023

I am unbelievably amped for the new season of baseball.

Last night, I made sure that everything was good to go with my MLB.TV subscription so I was good to go right to the Atlanta Braves game when it’s time. (We play the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. EST.)

And although I usually watch a lot of Braves games every season, I’m trying something out this year where I am going to commit to watching literally every single game this year. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it with life getting in the way. You know how that can be (especially with a wife and kids), but I’m going to try — all 162 of them. (RELATED: Baltimore Ravens Tried To Sign Baker Mayfield, Signaling Possible Desperation To Get Away From Lamar Jackson)

Wish me luck, and go Braves!