Clip Surfaces Of TV Show That Lets 10-Year-Olds Stare At Naked Trans People

A resurfaced clip from the Netherlands TV program “Simply Naked” shows a scene in which 10 to 12-year-olds look at naked transgender people.

The clip originally aired in March 2021, and comes from a show that features “Children asking naked adults about their bodies.” (RELATED: ‘Libs Of TikTok’ Bumps Into Ocasio-Cortez Minutes After Filing Ethics Complaint Against Her)

“In Simply Naked, adults get undressed so that we can learn something about it. These 10-12 year olds get the opportunity to ask them questions about their naked body. And today our guests are transgenders,” the show’s host says.

PURE EVIL

Children’s TV in the Netherlands: Naked adults promoting transgenderism and sex change surgery as “euphoria.” After being indoctrinated, one child says: “At first you think HUH? But later you realize that it’s actually pretty normal.” pic.twitter.com/F0AaUng9ip — Mark Alan Pearce (@PearceAlan1962) March 29, 2023

“As you can see, there’s something in my underpants, but I still have a vulva. I don’t feel comfortable with that body part, therefore I am wearing my underwear with a packer,” one adult on the show tells the kids.

“At first you think, huh?” one girl reacted to the naked adults. “But later you realize that it’s actually pretty normal.”

The show’s host then explains to the children that there is “not just male and female” but that “there’s an entire spectrum of genders.”

“It’s actually really normal,” another child says in the clip.

The show’s broadcaster said in a statement that parents could decide if their child would watch the show or not when the clip first came out in 2021.

“The children knew exactly what was going to happen and they could say how they felt during the programme at any time. … We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children and that’s OK.”