‘Undermining Our Friends’: Sen. Ted Cruz Accuses Biden Of Trying To ‘Topple’ Israel’s Netanyahu

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused President Joe Biden of trying to “topple” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and undermining America’s allies Thursday.

“This is all the fault of Joe Biden and the Biden White House. And there are two things that are interrelated that are happening there. Number one, as a matter of Biden foreign policy, we’ve seen two and a half years of undermining our friends and allies,” Cruz told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “Brazil, Brazil, we had in Bolsonaro, a leader of the largest country in Latin America, who wanted to be friends with America, was embracing America. And what did Biden do? He came in and he undermined Bolsonaro, he tore him down, because he — he didn’t like him because Bolsonaro was friendly with Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu Is Poised For A Political Comeback. Here’s What It Means For Biden’s Agenda)

“And what did he do? Biden helped bring Lula, a left-wing Marxist who hates America back in control of Brazil. The same thing happened in Colombia,” Cruz continued. “The same thing — Biden right now is trying to do the same thing in Israel. He’s trying to do everything he can to topple Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Netanyahu’s government postponed plans to reform the Israeli judicial system following weeks of protests. The proposal involved reforming the composition of the committee that selects members of Israel’s Supreme Court and would allow the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to override the court’s rulings, according to CNN.

Netanyahu won the right to form a government in November 2022, when his Likud Party and coalition partners secured a majority in the Knesset in parliamentary elections.

The State Department sent the Movement for Quality Government, a group seeking Netanyahu’s removal from office that claims on its website to defend democracy in Israel, $38,000 in 2022. The Biden administration also has been accused of not enforcing the Taylor Force Act with regards to Palestinian terrorism and not condemning anti-Semitic remarks by Palestinian leaders.

“He’s trying to drive nations to leftists, which is what has happened in Brazil, it’s what happened in Colombia,” Cruz said. “Joe Biden has been great for enemies of America.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

