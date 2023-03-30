San Antonio Man Tracks Down And Reportedly Kills Alleged Car Thief Using AirTag

Texas Man tracked down truck thief using his Apple AirTag and allegedly killed him on Wednesday, reports KSAT.

A San Antonio family’s truck was stolen outside their home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The family notified San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), but three family members decided to track their stolen truck to a strip mall’s parking lot using an Apple AirTag, reports KSAT.

“The suspect stated his vehicle was stolen earlier that afternoon and was being tracked to that location. The suspect drove to the location and observed the victim sitting inside the vehicle in an open parking lot. A verbal confrontation ensued, when the suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle after being advised that the victim displayed a weapon,” SAPD spokesperson Nick Soliz told Daily Caller. (RELATED: Video Shows Carjacker Almost Mowing Down Cops While Crashing Through Parked Cars)

The thief was unaware he was being tracked, reports WRAL News.

“Victim was struck by the gunfire and was unresponsive when officers arrived. EMS transported the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. This is still an active investigation,” Soliz told the Daily Caller.

It is unclear if the shooter will face any criminal charges. Police are still unsure if the suspect had a firearm, but believe the only person who fired shots was the truck owner, reports KSAT.

“If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know that it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” Soliz tells KSAT.

A man suspected of stealing a truck from a residential neighborhood in San Antonio, Texas, was shot and killed by one of the truck’s owners, who had tracked the vehicle using an Apple AirTag, authorities said Wednesday. https://t.co/IZFh5TW0o6 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 30, 2023

Apple AirTags are becoming more common to help find missing belongings. Recently, in Georgia, a man found a man who stole his luggage using an AirTag. After not seeing his luggage at baggage claim for 30 minutes, he checked his tracking device, reports WSB-TV.