Tucker Carlson Says ‘There Is No Coming Back’ From Trump Indictment That ‘Suspended’ Rule Of Law

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that “there is no coming back” from the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday, calling it a suspension of the rule of law.

“American politics was thrown into complete chaos perhaps permanently about three hours ago, when a grand jury in Manhattan, one of the most liberal cities in America, a place where 80% voted for Joe Biden, decided to indict Biden’s political opponent in the upcoming election, the Republican front runner, a man who leads by 30 points in polls, Donald Trump,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “The jury did this at the urging of a man called Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who has been famous by making the city much more dangerous by refusing to enforce laws against crimes like robbery and rape.” (RELATED: Jesse Watters Tells Sen. Josh Hawley That Lawmakers Must Show ‘Some Sort Of Resistance’ After Trump Indictment)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday. The case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

“Now, we don’t know at this hour what the indictment says, we don’t know what the charges are, but previous news reports suggest they will emanate from an alleged payment seven years ago, a payment federal regulators said violated no law, but Alvin Bragg apparently believes is a crime,” Carlson continued. “Either way, the net result is Donald Trump is the first former President Trump of the United States ever to be indicted. So, no matter what happens next, we can be certain there is no coming back from this moment.”

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

Carlson also listed other investigations which he had previously condemned as efforts to keep Trump from running for president.

“This indictment is something brand new, the beginning of something. It is also a culmination of something, the culmination of an effort to make certain, to make sure that Donald Trump is never elected president again. That was the whole purpose of the January 6th committee. So far, it is not working, Trump is leading the Republican field for the nomination by a wide margin,” Carlson said.

“As far as we know the DOJ is still investigating Donald Trump on another pretextual offense, supposedly storing classified documents at his home, something we later discovered that virtually everyone who has served in federal office does, including Mike Pence,” Carlson continued. “But take three steps back, pause for a minute and consider the escalation of tactics on display here. In 2016 The most powerful interest in this country decided that Donald Trump could not be president and in fact for the most part assumed that he would never be, which is too ridiculous to be real, but just to make sure he was never was, the FBI worked with the Clinton campaign to spread false allegations that the president had been colluding with the government of Russia.”

Carlson also noted the arrest of Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security advisor, as well as both times Trump was impeached.

“The rule of law appears to be suspended tonight, not just for Trump, but for anyone who would consider voting for him,” Carlson said, noting the storming of the Tennessee state house Thursday by protesters demanding gun control.

“What we’re seeing now is lawlessness,” Carlson added.

