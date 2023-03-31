LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement From NBA After 16-Season Career

LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from professional basketball Friday on Twitter.

The 16-year veteran wrote, “in the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!”

The 6-foot-11 power forward was drafted into the NBA with the second overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Texas. Aldridge played the first nine years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and was the team’s leading scorer from 2010 to 2015. His mid-range shooting, rebounding, and scoring in the clutch transformed him into Portland’s best player before he left them for the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 as a free agent.

As a member of the Spurs and Blazers, Aldridge was one of the best big men in the league. His athleticism at his size separated him from his peers. During his tenure in Portland and San Antonio, Aldridge was selected to seven All Star games, according to Pro Basketball Reference. (RELATED: Sacramento Kings Qualify For Playoffs For First Time In Nearly Two Decades)

After being bought out by the Spurs in the spring of 2021, Aldridge joined the star-studded Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. He played just five games with the Nets during the 2021 season before briefly retiring from the NBA due to an irregular heartbeat.

After getting cleared to play again by medical professionals after a brief stint in retirement, Aldridge re-signed with Brooklyn on a one-year deal with Brooklyn in 2021, where he played in 47 games.

The Texas native leaves the game averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. It would be a travesty if he wasn’t in consideration for the Hall of Fame.