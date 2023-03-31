Ana Navarro Says Republicans Are ‘Secretly Happy’ About Trump Indictment

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said Republicans are “secretly happy” about former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Prominent conservatives have accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of politically targeting Trump by indicting him for allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to former stripper and porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Co-host Sunny Hostin criticized Republicans for opposing the indictment, particularly Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who announced he would not be involved in any potential extradition process. Navarro, however alleged that Republicans are quietly happy about the indictment because Trump cannot govern from prison.

“I have not seen any Republican come out. Do you think, Ana, any of them will come out and say this is how the law works?” Hostin said.

“Listen, everybody running against Trump for president has to take the position of ‘oh, this is a politicization,'” Navarro began.

“Why?” Hostin asked.

“Because they want to appeal to his voters and his supporters,” Navarro replied. “But they are secretly happy that he might be gone from the ballot.”

Despite Hostin’s argument that DeSantis is refusing to participate in any potential Trump extradition to New York, Navarro maintained that the Florida governor is content with the indictment. (RELATED: ‘Hand Picked By Bragg’: Trump Lashes Out At Judge Expected To Oversee Arraignment)

“Have you seen Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump lately? Do you think DeSantis is shedding any tears in Tallahassee?” Navarro said.

“But it’s important what he says in public rather—” co-host Joy Behar interjected.

“It doesn’t matter what he says, he’s [Trump] gonna get arraigned, the Secret Service is engaged in bringing him. Donald Trump said he was gonna get indicted last Tuesday, he got the day right, he just got the week wrong,” Navarro said. “It’s happening.”

Hostin continued about DeSantis’ remark, expressing her “shock” that he would refuse to extradite Trump. Navarro again stressed that the governor’s words are “symbolic” appeals to the former president’s supporters.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham pleaded with supporters to donate to Trump as he was heckled by audience members on a Thursday segment of Fox News’ “Hannity.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley accused Bragg of interfering in the upcoming presidential election process.