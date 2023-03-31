Andrea Mitchell Calls Out Adam Schiff For Fundraising Off Trump Indictment

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell called out Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff on Friday for fundraising off of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump following a years-long investigation into an alleged hush money payment to former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump, a payment for which Cohen claims Trump reimbursed him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigation focused on whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.

“Has this criminal allegation, this indictment, already become too political? Donald Trump is raising, you know, a fortune, more than a million dollars, million and a half or more, just on the threat of the indictment,” Mitchell said. “Large number of politicians, you know, are doing that. You are fundraising on it.”

“Look, I think that this is going to be certainly a political issue – in terms of defending the rule of law on the one side, in terms of I think subverting the rule of law on the other, but the most important point for me is that this is an affirmation of the fact that no one should be above the law, that we all are held to account, but this is someone who has escaped accountability now for years and years,” Schiff said. (RELATED: Dem Rep Warns Trump Indictment Is ‘No Cause For Celebration’)

“And yeah, so I’m going to speak out on it. Other people are going to speak out on it. I’m going to be pushing back against what Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan are trying to do in the House by running interference and trying to stop or somehow impede or discredit this investigation.”

Trump sent a campaign email for donations while Senate Majority PAC, which supports Democratic Senate campaigns, also asked for donations immediately after the news, Fox News reported. Before the indictment, Trump had reportedly raised $1.5 million in grassroots donations.