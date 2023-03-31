‘Dismantle The Systems’: Catholic Nuns Call For ‘Full Inclusion’ Of LGBTQ Community On Transgender ‘Day Of Visibility’

A coalition of Catholic nuns released a statement Friday in support of Transgender Visibility Day in an effort to “celebrate, acknowledge, and uplift” the transgender community, according to the statement.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph U.S. Federation, Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary of-the-Woods and Indiana and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth JPIC office released the statement on Friday with dozens of other Catholic and religious groups that represented 6,000 “vowed Catholic” partners in 18 states across the country. The statement titled “In Solidarity: Vowed Catholic Religious Honor Trans Day of Visibility” to “celebrate, acknowledge, and uplift” the trans community, while noting that the church’s commitment must go beyond one single day. (RELATED: Pope Francis Declares ‘Gender Ideology’ As ‘Dangerous’ To Civilization)

“The Gospel call of unifying love compels us to actively interrupt harmful interactions in daily life and dismantle the systems that reinforce this rhetoric and violence in society, particularly for Black, Indigenous, and other folks of color,” the statement read. “We will remain oppressors until we — as vowed Catholic religious — acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ+ people in our own congregations. We seek to cultivate a faith community where all, especially our transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive siblings, experience a deep belonging.”

The group goes on further to blame “anti-LGBTQ+ legislation” and “harmful rhetoric” from the church and American Christians for “discrimination and violence” against the transgender community, according to the statement.

“As members of the body of Christ, we cannot be whole without the full inclusion of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive individuals,” the statement reads. “At this moment in the United States, transgender people are experiencing harm and erasure.”

The statement comes despite The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) releasing a statement a week earlier on March 21 warning against gender transition surgeries. The bishops argued that modern technology must not interfere with the “true flourishing of the human person” and that transgender medical procedures are not “morally justified.”

Pope Francis made similar comments earlier this month saying that he believed gender ideology to be one of the “most dangerous ideological colonizations” because it “blurs differences and the value” of men and women.

“The question of gender is diluting the differences and making the world the same, all dull, all alike, and that is contrary to the human vocation,” Francis said.

SSJF, Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary of-the-Woods and Indiana and Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth JPIC office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

