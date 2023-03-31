REPORT: Former Reality TV Star Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Child Porn

Police arrested Joshua Tylerbest, a contestant from the reality television show “The Bachelorette,” for possession of child porn in February.

Tylerbest was formally charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child. Police obtained a warrant to search his Google account and found approximately 50 images and videos showing sexual abuse, according to TMZ. Police also claimed to have located evidence of Tylerbest interacting with underage children displaying pornographic images, TMZ reported.

Nearly two years after appearing on #TheBachelorette, Joshua Tylerbest is in serious legal trouble.https://t.co/egMsEMqUHs — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 30, 2023

Law enforcement reportedly proceeded to search Tylerbest’s residence and seized a number of electronics, including the reality television star’s iPhone. Police said 15 child porn files were located, including videos of children under the age of 10-years-old taking part in graphic sexual acts with adults, according to TMZ.

Tylerbest pled not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting a June court date. (RELATED: Former Balenciaga Stylist Behind Gruesome Photos Of Children Addresses Allegations)

The former reality star was highly regarded during his time on “The Bachelorette” and did not display any signs of behavior that raised suspicion at that time.