Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Wants To Get Into Politics

Hmm … I wonder what kind of energy Matt Barnes would have in the political arena?

Now enjoying retirement, Matt Barnes spent 16 seasons in the NBA, a career that features a championship-winning season with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 — his last campaign as a professional. Nowadays, Barnes is a basketball analyst for both ESPN and NBC Sports California, doing Sacramento Kings games for the latter.

However, Barnes apparently would like to make the transition from the basketball realm to the political one eventually, saying in a recent interview with “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel” that he would like to run for office someday.

“I just turned 43 yesterday, and I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office, whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be,” Barnes said via TMZ. “It would be refreshing. It’s not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference.”

Now, nothing against Matt Barnes, but I couldn’t help but chuckle when I saw this news. I mean, let’s be honest here, Barnes doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to keeping the peace.

Remember when he pushed Kwame Brown in a game and nearly sparked up a brawl?

Remember the Kobe Bryant incident, when Barnes tried to get Kobe to flinch, just for him not to … completely embarrassing Barnes in the process?

How can you forget his beef with champion head coach Doc Rivers?

He even made Malika Andrews livid one time.

And then you had this happen just back in January, where Barnes was spitting on people:

Like I said, I have nothing against Matt Barnes, but all I’m saying is he might want to tone it down just a little bit if he’s serious about getting into politics. Being a hothead won’t get you any votes. (RELATED: You Won’t Believe The Lucky Underwear That UConn Head Coach Danny Hurley Has Been Wearing The Entire NCAA Tournament)

Well, unless you’re Donald Trump.