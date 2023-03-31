Oakland Athletics’ Terrible Opening Day Attendance Is Exactly Why They’re Going To End Up Moving To Las Vegas

Yep … they’re definitely gonna end up moving to Vegas.

It’s been rumored for years now that the Oakland Athletics are eventually going to pack their bags and move to Las Vegas. Then, during the most recent offseason, things ratcheted up when A’s ownership went to Vegas multiple times to visit potential stadium sites in case they did decide to relocate to Sin City.

Well, ownership has even more reason to pull the trigger now, because at their Opening Day Game against the Los Angeles Angels Thursday, almost nobody showed up. And if you’re the Oakland Athletics, not only do you think that this is embarrassing, but imagine all of the lost money because you can’t sell tickets. Yep … it’s time to move to Vegas.

Just check out all of the empty seats:

This is just horrible.

No matter how bad a baseball team is going to be in a particular season, they usually still pull in a solid Opening Day crowd. After all, it’s Opening Day.

But wow … things have gotten so bad with the Athletics that they can’t even fill the seats for the first game now. Remember the movie “Moneyball”? Remember how big the crowds were in that movie?

That’s what the Oakland Athletics used to have.

It’s just sad, but at the same time, I’m not complaining too much, because I’d love to see a baseball team in Las Vegas. So let’s go ahead, A’s ownership, let’s pack those bags!