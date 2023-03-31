Philadelphia Flyers’ Nic Deslauriers Gloriously Gets Into Fight … And Then Gets Into Another One Right After

So many fireworks in one game!

The Philadelphia Flyers were outplayed by the Ottawa Senators, losing 5-4 in a crushing overtime defeat Thursday. And that might have been why Flyers forward Nic Deslauriers was in such a feisty mood, resulting in him being in not just one, but two fights in the night. And on top of that, his fights were back-to-back.

Things were chippy throughout the entire game, and in the second period, Deslauriers got some revenge when he first slammed the Senators’ Austin Watson. What we got from there was a fantastic fight, with both sides getting punches in. And then when the referees broke up the scrum, Ottawa’s Mark Kastelic wanted some action, with Deslauriers throwing punches at him too.

It was absolutely amazing.

Nic Deslauriers gets in TWO fights back to back 😳🥊 Things are heating up in Ottawa tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ksVprm5gWt — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 31, 2023

But that wasn’t the only fight of the evening, you also had this slobber knocker:

Joel Farabee and Alex DeBrincat drop the gloves 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/gj8DvWr0FQ — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) March 31, 2023

Ahh … who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned hockey fight?

