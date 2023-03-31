Pope Francis Sees Improvement In Health, Expected To Be Discharged From Hospital

The Vatican released a health update for Pope Francis on Friday after a respiratory infection put the 86-year-old pontiff in the hospital March 29.

After being hospitalized with “respiratory difficulties” due to an ongoing infection, Pope Francis is expected to be released Saturday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni announced, according to CNN. Bruni added in anticipation for Easter services, Pope Francis will participate in the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow and will participate in Palm Sunday Mass, a Vatican spokesman sayshttps://t.co/oqz6q5A4VS — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 31, 2023

Since being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, Pope Francis has seen a “marked improvement” in his health after being administered a course of intravenous antibiotics to help battle a “highly contagious” bronchial infection, Reuters reported. The pontiff’s bronchial infection was particularly worrisome as the Pope had part of a lung removed after a severe bout of pneumonia as a young man, according to CNN.

While in the hospital, Pope Francis reportedly devoted himself “to rest, prayer and some work,” even going so far as to pray in the chapel with his private hospital suite, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Pope Francis Urges ‘Ethically’ Responsible Use Of AI After Altered Image Goes Viral)

Since his hospitalization, bishops in churches across Italy have been praying for the pope’s recovery. “In wishing the Holy Father a speedy recovery, the Presidency entrusts to the Lord the doctors and medical staff who, with professionalism and dedication, care for him and all patients,” the Presidency of the Italian Episcopal Conference announced, according to CNN.

Pope Francis acknowledged his well-wishers in a tweet Thursday stating, “I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”