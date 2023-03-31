REPORT: Former Reality Star Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer At Age 28

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the daughter of reality television star Mama June, has reportedly been diagnosed with stage four cancer, according to TMZ.

Family sources reportedly said that Anna has stage four adrenal carcinoma and has been silently battling the disease since January, according to TMZ. She reportedly underwent a series of tests after originally complaining of stomach pain, and the cancer was detected in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Mama June’s daughter Chickadee is losing her hair in clumps after undergoing chemo in her stage 4 cancer battle. https://t.co/xyStpv91Ui — TMZ (@TMZ) March 31, 2023

Anna’s family has rallied around her to offer their love and support during her time of need. Sourced said they remain “hopeful” that she will pull through with the help of treatment, but it’s reportedly already taking its toll on her body. The 28-year-old reportedly already underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February and has begun to lose her hair as a result, according to TMZ.

Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 cancer https://t.co/meHAcPmNTd pic.twitter.com/C1BhtYHfAc — New York Post (@nypost) March 31, 2023

Doctors are monitoring her body’s response to treatment before they make any decisions about her prognosis or what Anna and her family can expect as far as next steps, according to TMZ. (RELATED: WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis)

Anna’s boyfriend, Eldridge, and her two children, 10-year-old Kaitlyn and 7-year-ld Kylee, have been by her side throughout her ordeal, the outlet noted.