Editorial

Topps Is Making The Ultimate Baseball Rookie Card By Using Game-Worn Patch

BLOG
Topps is coming out with the ultimate rookie card for Major League Baseball players, featuring a game-worn patch that was created with MLB and Fanatics. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Topps]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @Topps]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Oh, man. I bet these bad boys are gonna be expensive.

When it comes to a baseball player’s career (or any athlete for that matter), being in your first professional game is definitely one of the biggest highlights. In the 2023 MLB season, rookies making their debut will be able to wear some swag to honor that moment.

MLB, Topps and Fanatics collectively created an “MLB Debut” patch, which will be featured on the jersey of every rookie making his debut during the 2023 campaign. And then after that game, the patch will be turned into a beautiful and literal one-of-a-kind rookie card, making it an “ultimate” rookie card.

Here is the video edition of the announcement, which I find absolutely fantastic:

Here’s what the patch looks like from a distance:

So cool, man. Just so cool. (RELATED: Oakland Athletics’ Terrible Opening Day Attendance Is Exactly Why They’re Going To End Up Moving To Las Vegas)

Now what I wanna know … how much?