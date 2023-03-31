Topps Is Making The Ultimate Baseball Rookie Card By Using Game-Worn Patch

Oh, man. I bet these bad boys are gonna be expensive.

When it comes to a baseball player’s career (or any athlete for that matter), being in your first professional game is definitely one of the biggest highlights. In the 2023 MLB season, rookies making their debut will be able to wear some swag to honor that moment.

MLB, Topps and Fanatics collectively created an “MLB Debut” patch, which will be featured on the jersey of every rookie making his debut during the 2023 campaign. And then after that game, the patch will be turned into a beautiful and literal one-of-a-kind rookie card, making it an “ultimate” rookie card.

Made for the moment. Starting #OpeningDay, every player making their Major League debut will wear an “MLB Debut” patch on their uniform for their first game! That patch will then be added to @Topps trading cards, creating the ultimate rookie card. pic.twitter.com/Acs5dxZWRD — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2023

Here is the video edition of the announcement, which I find absolutely fantastic:

Made for the moment. We’ve partnered to create the ultimate rookie card! Starting today, every player making their @MLB debut will wear an “MLB Debut” patch on their uniform for their first game. That patch will then be used to create the ultimate 1/1 rookie card! pic.twitter.com/4Vwoynb4YX — Topps (@Topps) March 30, 2023

Here’s what the patch looks like from a distance:

Anthony Volpe sporting his “MLB Debut” patch which will be part of a 1/1 Topps card in the future… pic.twitter.com/LbZtjO9UYY — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) March 30, 2023

So cool, man. Just so cool.

Now what I wanna know … how much?