Trump May Be The First President To Be Charged, But He Wouldn’t Be The First To Be Arrested

Former President Donald Trump made history Thursday by being the first president, previous or current, to be indicted, but former President Ulysses S. Grant was the first to be arrested, Washington, D.C. police confirmed.

Police arrested Grant over a misdemeanor crime in 1872 at the corner of 13th and M streets NW in the nation’s capital after he was caught speeding in his horse-drawn carriage, then-D.C. Police Chief Cathy L. Lanier confirmed to WTOP News in October 2012. A September 1908 edition of the Washington Evening Star told the story with the headline, “Only Policeman Who Ever Arrested a President,” according to The Washington Post.

“[Grant] actually was racing his buggy on M street, where he was taken into custody,” Lanier told WTOP at the time. “We seize his horse and buggy.”

“The metropolitan police department actually stopped and cited Ulysses S. Grant three times for speeding,” Lanier continued, according to the outlet.

“Gen. Grant was an ardent admirer of a good horse and loved nothing better than to sit behind a pair of spirited animals,” the Star reported, according to WaPo. “He was a good driver, and sometimes ‘let them out’ to try their mettle.”

The policeman who arrested Grant was named William H. West, a black man who served in the Civil War, according to WaPo.

West had allegedly been probing an incident in which a mother and her child were run over by a speeding carriage and badly hurt. While West was out on the street investigating, a group of speeding carriages came toward him, one of which was driven by Grant, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Hand Picked By Bragg’: Trump Lashes Out At Judge Expected To Oversee Arraignment)

The policeman warned Grant to watch his speed on the road, which the then-president promised to do, WaPo reported. The next evening, Grant allegedly sped on the road so fast that it took him an entire block to stop, according to the outlet.