UConn’s Mascot Jonathan XIV Manages To Catch Flight To Final Four After Originally Being Shunned

Okay … so this is a bit concerning as a Canes fan …

The University of Connecticut (UConn) fan base can take a sigh of relief, and that’s because their mascot, Jonathan XIV, managed to catch a flight to Houston for the Final Four. And on top of that, their head coach will also be wearing his lucky underwear. In other words, the Huskies are completely geared up for Miami in their matchup against the Hurricanes Saturday.

This is news that is making UConn fans ecstatic, as it was originally feared among Husky Nation that Jonathan wasn’t going to be able to make it to the Final Four to give the team spirit. Jonathan the Husky confirmed the news himself when the pup took to social media to let the UConn faithful know that he was headed to H-Town.

Hey #huskynation I’m flying to Houston tonight!!! Thank you to @uconnhuskies , @NCAA and @Delta for all your support. Special shout-out to Jennifer & Sarah of Delta Airlines for their kindness Let’s do this! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/6iBlnl67uT — Jonathan the XIV (@JonathanHusky14) March 30, 2023

And then he gave another update when he arrived to the city:

This makes me a bit concerned as a Miami Hurricanes fan, because I honestly view this as the perfect storm.

You have Danny Hurley and his lucky underwear, and now the UConn faithful have figured out how to get their mascot to the Final Four. The basketball gods might be on their side.

Oh my, I'm nervous.

Oh my, I’m nervous.