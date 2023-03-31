Video Shows Bam Margera Screaming And Swearing Inside Restaurant

Newly released video shows Bam Margera screaming at his estranged wife in front of their young son Phoenix, moments before he was arrested for public intoxication.

The video clip captured the former “Jackass” star screaming loudly and wildly at Nicole Boyd. Much of what he said was slurred, but at one point he could clearly be heard saying, “Phoenix has his own mind.” Margera moved about the restaurant, at one point jumping up and stomping his feet angrily before exiting. “Why are you making me wait fucking five days? Fucking Fuck!” he shouted, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

“Let him have his own mind,” Margera said.

The fight seemed to be about Margera’s desire to spend more time with his son.

Boyd filed for divorce from Margera earlier this year and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of Phoenix as well as spousal support. She reportedly said the request was due to Margera inability to remain sober in the presence of their child, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence)

Witnesses inside the restaurant said Bam entered the establishment alone and approached the table where Boyd and Phoenix were seated. They briefly exchanged words before he lost his temper, according to TMZ

Police were called to the scene and Margera was arrested on charges of public intoxication.