‘Young Sheldon’ Actress Raegan Revord Reveals She Was Hit By Drunk Driver

Fifteen-year-old “Young Sheldon” actress Raegan Revord took to Instagram on Thursday to tell fans she had been struck by a drunk driver on her way to work recently.

Revord said she had been in the vehicle with her mother when the incident occurred, and that she’d had a very difficult time filming that day’s episode as a result of the crash.

“Tonight’s episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally,” Revord wrote on Instagram. “On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence. The irony here is I’m pretty much in a car for this entire episode…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raegan Revord (@raeganrevord)

The star persevered but spoke of the challenges she faced after shifting from a scary crash scene to filming in a car on set.

“But you know what they say, ‘you gotta get back on the saddle.’ And that’s not to say it wasn’t difficult,” she wrote.

“I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew.”

The young actress addressed the support she received and her mixed emotions after the ordeal.

“They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being [sic] came first,” she said. (RELATED: Video Shows Crash Scene After Pete Davidson Reportedly Slams Car Into Someone’s House)

“With that said, I hope you enjoy tonight’s episode. When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny),” Revord wrote.

No further information was provided about the severity of the crash, or any injuries suffered as a result.