‘You’re Doing Drag Honey’: Gov’t-Funded ‘Junior Drag Camp’ Offers Drag Makeup Kits To Children As Young As 7

A drag camp that teaches kids as young as seven years old to “learn how drag can brighten up your life” offers drag makeup kits, according to an event link.

The event, put on by Carousel Theatre for Young People in Vancouver, Canada, has two categories. “Junior drag camp,” which costs $460 per person, is offered to ages seven to 11 from July 4 to 7. “Teen drag camp” is available for kids aged 12 to 17, costs $900 per person, and is offered from July 4 to 7 and from July 10 to 14. (RELATED: California State Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Christian Org A ‘Hate Group’ For Saying ‘Men Cannot Have A Menstrual Cycle’)

“Do you enjoy expressing yourself through clothing, makeup and performance? Do you have an alter ego that is just waiting to hit the stage?” the event posting asks, adding that “All students will be provided with a Drag Makeup Starter Kit!”

This is utterly disgusting. Camps indoctrinating kids as young as 7 with gender ideology and sexual confusion are now being promoted and subsidized by all government levels.https://t.co/Krk8D84QQL pic.twitter.com/JBsnD8tKHx — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 31, 2023

The event page briefly addresses the question of whether drag is appropriate for children.

“You might be wondering, is drag for kids? Drag is for everyone!” the posting declares. “Parents, ask yourself, what’s the difference between what you wear at home versus what you wear at work? You’re doing drag honey, you just don’t know it!”

Carousel Theatre for Young People notes in its “about us” page that it “acknowledges that we create and perform on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.” The site also notes that the theatre receives funding from the Canadian government.

Carousel Theatre for Young People did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Florida and Tennessee have banned drag shows for children, citing the often sexual nature of the performances.