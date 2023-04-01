Bill Maher Warns Republicans Will ‘Try To Arrest’ Biden When He Leaves Office

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher warned Republicans will “try to arrest” President Biden when he leaves office because of former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Maher began his panel with Tablet Magazine columnist James Kirchick and Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears with a discussion of Trump’s indictment.

“I always ask myself the question, ‘What is actually better for the future of the country and my future?’ Because I don’t want to live in a country where we are one of these places where whoever is president, as soon as they get out of office, they go after them,” Maher said. (RELATED: ‘Loathsome Person’: Bill Maher Spars With Chris Sununu Over Trump Indictment, Candidacy)

“It’s almost Greek tragedy-like because you set off this cycle of revenge like The House of Atreus. And I guarantee you when Biden is out of office, Day Two, they will try to arrest him,” he continued.

“Where are you on that?,” Maher asked Sears about Trump getting indicted.

“Everybody deserves due process right, we don’t even know what the charges are, do you know what they are? I hear that there are 30 of them, right now we’re pretty much speculating. What I’m saying is, I think like my grandmother said, be careful that you don’t dance on the grave of your enemy because you may fall in,” she replied.

“I think the tragic part of this is that there are three other investigations going on right now, all of them far more serious than paying off a porn star,” Kirchick added.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday for charges related to an alleged $130,000 hush money payment he directed attorney Michael Cohen to send to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.