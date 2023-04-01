State Rep Jokes About Changing DUI Laws While Under Arrest For Drunk Driving

A Connecticut state representative, recently arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated, can be seen joking about changing state DUI laws while being administered a sobriety test on a recently released video.

Democratic State Rep. Robin Comey was arrested March 16 after allegedly flipping her car with official state license plates near the State Capitol in downtown Hartford, Fox 61 reported. Comey allegedly “reeked of alcoholic beverages and could not stay focused,” when law enforcement officers approached her in the aftermath of the accident. (RELATED: Texas State Senator Charged With Driving Drunk)

Video footage released in the aftermath of her arrest, shows the representative sitting in a DUI command post in downtown Hartford. As law enforcement officials attempt to administer a Breathalyzer test, Comey initially refuses, which prompts the attending officer to inform her of the consequences she could face by refusing. In response, Comey jokes, “That doesn’t make sense, I guess we’ll have to change the laws.”

Police body cam video on DUI arrest of State Rep Robin Comey. When told about penalties for refusing breathalyzer, she says “we”ll have to change the law.” and laughs #wfsb pic.twitter.com/Q9bCr4Y6TN — Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) March 31, 2023

Though the legal blood alcohol limit in Connecticut is 0.08, Comey reportedly registered 0.1446 and 0.1400 respectively in two separate tests administered by Hartford Police, Fox 61 reported.

In response to her arrest, Democratic Connecticut State House Speaker Matt Ritter stripped Comey of her committee and leaderships assignments. Speaking of what’s next for the 55-year-old lawmaker, Ritter stated, “I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can.”

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night,” Comey said in a release days after her arrest, Fox 61 reported.

“After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need,” she concluded.