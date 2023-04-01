‘Loathsome Person’: Bill Maher Spars With Chris Sununu Over Trump Indictment, Candidacy

HBO talk show host Bill Maher sparred with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire Friday night over the indictment of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election.

“What you have is a loathsome person at the head of the party that people like you will not turn against,” Maher said, after Sununu said that the Republican Party was doing a bad job of messaging. (RELATED: Bill Maher Compares The ‘Woke’ Mob To Enforcers Of Mao’s Cultural Revolution)

WATCH:

“Oh, I haven’t turned against Trump?” Sununu asked in response. “You call Donald Trump, you ask him how chummy we are.”

Sununu earlier explained he would vote for Trump if he was the nominee due to the Biden administration’s failures on the economy and inflation, and pointing out that the re-election of President Joe Biden would continue trends Maher has previously criticized liberals for.

“He doesn’t care if you’re chummy, he has your endorsement for next time if he’s the nominee,” Maher responded.

“He’s not going to be the nominee,” Sununu said. “You’re not letting it play out.”

Maher earlier noted that the indictment of Trump would help him secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Republican presidential contenders and potential candidates condemned the indictment as “politically motivated” and “a dark moment in American history.” Republican elected officials, former officials and conservative media figures also ripped the indictment.

