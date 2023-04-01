‘Bill, You Gotta Read More’: Winsome Sears Confronts Bill Maher Over School Drag Queens, Gender Transitions

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears of Virginia told HBO host Bill Maher to “read more” about drag queens in schools and childhood gender transitions on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night.

“Nobody’s talking about the opposite side of the equation, because we’re not finding that these children want to detransition and they can’t, they’re adults now,” Sears said. “And unfortunately, the breasts were cut off, their parts were cut off.” (RELATED: Biden Official Confirms Administration Wants Taxpayer Dollars For Child Sex Changes)

The discussion came after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school after shooting a side door.

“Here’s the thing. I’m a parent. I’m a parent all day. I get to decide what happens in my child’s life. Not you, not the government, not anybody. I don’t co-parent,” Sears said. “I had this child. I’m responsible for this child. Anything happens to little Johnny, you’re calling me.”

Sears mentioned instances where drag queens danced for students after Maher doubted it, but Sears explained drag queens did engage in such performances at schools.

“Bill, you gotta read more,” Sears said.

The Tennessee state legislature sent legislation restricting child sex change procedures to Republican Gov. Bill Lee Feb. 23, after the Daily Wire reported that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was conducting the procedures on children as young as 13. The Kentucky state legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Any Beshear’s veto of similar legislation Wednesday.

“Where I think the problem is, where some of the conflicts are coming, is dealing with children,” columnist James Kirchick said. “Because a lot of these gender non-conforming children would otherwise grow up to be gay.”

“A lot of these kids are now being told because of this radical gender ideology that they’re actually a member of the opposite sex, and this is where the conflict is coming,” Kirchick added.

Some detransitioners, including Chloe Cole, have filed lawsuits against medical professionals who carried out so-called “gender-affirming” procedures.

“There are advanced democracies in Europe that have been doing this a lot longer with children, pediatric transgender medicine,” Kirchick said. “They’re now dialing back.”

“The very countries liberals always look to,” Maher said.

