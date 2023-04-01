Federal Government Leaked Social Security Numbers Of White House Visitors, Report States

A new report released by the Government Publishing Office (GPO) has revealed that nearly 2,000 visitors to the White House in December 2020 had their social security numbers “inadvertently” leaked by the federal government when records pertaining to the Jan. 6 Committee were published in late 2022.

After the Biden Administration directed the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide the Jan. 6 Committee with White House visitor logs from the waning days of the Trump presidency, namely from December 2020 to January 2021, NARA complied, according to the GPO report. The Select Committee agreed to accept the records provided by NARA with “birthdates and social security numbers removed.”

Before being disbanded ahead of the new Congress in December 2022, the Select Committee sent its final report and supporting materials to GPO for online publication. On Jan. 4, 2023, it was discovered by a public news outlet that the information provided to GPO from the Select Committee contained the social security numbers of almost 2,000 visitors to the White House in December 2020. Upon learning of the error, GPO removed the revealing document and subsequently replaced it with a redacted version supplied by the NARA, the report continued.