Meet Bud Light’s New Transgender Brand Ambassador

A popular beer brand’s new ambassador has people buzzing.

Bud Light has apparently brought on popular transgender internet personality Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador. Dylan posted several videos on social media showing off the new partnership. Although it is possible the videos were part of an April Fool’s Day joke, the beer brand has not denied a partnership with Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid $10000+ to be the face of brands including: •BudLight

•Tampax

•Kate Spade

•Kitchen Aid

•Plaza Hotel

•Stella McCartney

•Crest Mock Women= Get Rewarded #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/IQHb3qRnFZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 2, 2023

The partnership adds yet another endorsement to Mulvaney’s ever-growing list which includes: Ulta Beauty, Crest, Instacart, and Kate Spade. The highly-followed social media star also hosted a highly-successful cabaret show, with profits being donated to benefit The Trevor Project. (RELATED: ‘Why Is No One In The DMs?’: Dylan Mulvaney Complains About Lack Of Dates After Pricey Surgeries)

Bud Light’s reported partnership with Mulvaney struck a nerve with many on the internet, with some arguing that the brand failed to understand the ideological leanings of its consumer base.

Bud Light is clearly clueless about who their target audience is pic.twitter.com/8PHoiOCGd9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2023

“I guess Bud Light doesn’t know their customer base,” popular Twitter account Leftism posted.

Cultural commentator Meghan Maureen blasted Mulvaney for putting on an act that doesn’t resemble how women realistically behave. “[G]irls don’t act like this. He’s an exaggerated character of a young girl and it’s disgusting,” Maureen said.

In a social media post, Mulvaney said that the Bud Light partnership was not expected, but it is now highly-cherished.

“This wasn’t on my bingo board,” Mulvaney wrote, “but it is now my most prized possession.”