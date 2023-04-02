Man Steals Car With Baby Inside

A man stole a car that had a baby inside in New York City on Thursday.

A man hijacked a car that had an 8-month-old girl around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on East 175th Street and Mohegan Avenue in East Morrisania, the New York Police Department said, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Teen Gets Crap Beat Out Of Him After Trying To Carjack Grandma On Her Way To Chemo)

Car with infant inside hijacked in NYC while parents unloaded groceries https://t.co/kcbe69BKcq pic.twitter.com/Db7ybiC7oL — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2023

Security footage shows the hijacking occurring as the infant’s parents unload groceries, The New York Post reported. The parents chased after the black sedan.

After the man realized a baby was in the car, he abandoned the vehicle in The Bronx and left on foot. The baby was uninjured and the suspect, described as wearing a white sweatshirt, remains at large.

In March, police arrested two suspects in New York after they allegedly stole and crashed a Jeep at knifepoint into a school bus full of children, Fox News reported. A January analysis of crime trends released by the Council on Criminal Justice shows that car thefts across 30 major cities have increased by 59 percent from 2019 to 2022, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.