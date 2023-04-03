Brittany Furlan Spills Details On Sex Life With Metalhead Husband Tommy Lee

Brittany Furlan didn’t hold back when describing her sex life with Tommy Lee in a crass video posted to her Instagram account.

“I used to do stand-up many years ago, not a lot of people know that about me,” she said in the video of her comedic act at the Improv. “Then I stopped doing stand-up comedy and I married Tommy Lee. You guys know about Tommy Lee?” she asked. She gestured to describe how well-endowed he is. “Now I should be doing sit-down comedy for the rest of my life,” she said. “You ever chew up beef jerky and spit it out? That’s what I’m working with right now,” she said, as she pointed to her crotch. “My vagina was normal, okay? It was normal and nice and cute,” she said before she noted, “That’s what mine looked like ’til I met him.”

Furlan continued dishing the dirt on her active sex life with Lee as part of her stand-up comedy routine in front of a live audience. The camera was facing her so audience reaction couldn’t be gauged, but loud laughter and chuckles could be heard as she told the tale of what her body goes through after a wild romp with her husband.

The actress and comedian married the Mötley Crüe rocker in 2019 and based on her description of their frisky behavior, fans can safely assume their bedroom still sees a lot of action.

“Does anyone have a fucking icepack, or heating pad?” she joked.

Furlan proceeded to post a series of memes to social media poking fun at her topic selection.(RELATED: ‘I Put Myself In Crazy Situations’: Pamela Anderson Sets The Record Straight On Her Wild Life, Infamous Sex Tape)

She captioned her message by writing, “It’s good to be back baby. Thank you to everyone who came out last night. More dates announced soon.”