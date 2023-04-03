‘American Idol’ Contestant Quits Mid-Show. Did Katy Perry’s ‘Mom-Shaming’ Have Something To Do With It?

“American Idol” contestant Sara Beth decided to leave the show abruptly after putting on a stellar performance, and it may have something to do with Katy Perry’s mom-shaming comments.

The mother-of-three made the shocking decision to call it quits moments after impressing the judges with her rendition of “Roxanne,” and refused to remain in the contest even after Perry strongly encouraged her to stay. Many fans believe the misstep that happened between Perry and Beth during earlier portions of the competition may have factored in to her decision to bail.

“Um, I’m going home. It went a lot better than I thought it would, but I’m gonna head home to get home to my babies,” she said, Too Fab reported.

Earlier comments made by Perry set off a wave of discussions on social media, and many think Beth never truly shook them off.

Tension built when the 25-year-old mother of three shared her age with the judges, and they all noted she looked much younger. Perry pretended to faint upon discovering her age, to which Beth replied, “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.”

“Honey, you been laying on the table too much!” Katy responded in reference to Beth’s three children. She was immediately blasted for mom-shaming.

Social media erupted with accusations of mom-shaming, and Beth took to social media to address the commentary. She posted a TikTok video saying she felt Perry was “mom-shaming” her.

“It was embarrassing to have that on TV,” Sara said on TikTok, Too Fab reported. “And it was hurtful.”

She went on to indicate she felt slighted by Perry’s comments.

“I did want to take this opportunity to say that I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom shaming is super lame.” (RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals She Is Dedicated To Staying Sober)

“Keep loving your babies; nobody deserves to feel crappy about that,” Beth said.