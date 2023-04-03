Biden Is Pushing Back His Reelection Announcement … Again

A reelection campaign announcement for President Joe Biden, that was previously expected to come in February and then pushed back to April, will not come any time soon, according to Axios.

Biden will delay announcing his run for a second term until the summer or fall, putting many top-Democrats with 2024 aspirations on standby, those close to the president told Axios. Though the president’s campaign announcement has been pushed back several times, there is no indication his reelection plans have changed.

“No Republican candidate or potential candidate will affect our timing,” a Biden adviser told Axios. (RELATED: Biden Still Hasn’t Made A Decision About A 2024 Run: REPORT)

Biden and his team don’t see delaying his announcement as a detriment, noting that there isn’t another serious Democratic opponent in the running, according to Axios. The president’s likely reelection campaign is still seeking to fill a few positions, like campaign manager and finance chairman.

BREAKING: A brand new poll just found that only 23% of Democrats support Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Do you think he will run, or will someone else be the Democrat nominee? https://t.co/sjaoKyrJII — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 25, 2023

The only declared Democratic candidate for the 2024 primaries is author Marianne Williamson, who previously ran on the Democratic ticket in 2020. After gaining little traction, she bowed out and centered her support around Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Biden advisers could be holding off until the second campaign fundraising period ends in June, according to Axios. Advisers might want to wait to ensure that the president garners high numbers in the first period he’s running in.

If Biden does decide not to run later on, the door would open for Vice President Kamala Harris to step in. This could serve as an advantage for Harris, as the delay could close off other Democratic contenders, Axios reported.

Biden’s advisers are crafting a “National Advisory Board” through the Democratic National Committee to gather unity around a reelection bid. The board is composed of top-Democrats across the country, including well-known governors and senators, several of whom were rumored to be presidential contenders in 2024.

The president also pushed back his announcement several times in 2019 after deciding he would run, his advisers told Axios.

The GOP primary field continues to grow, with former Vice President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and the newest addition, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

