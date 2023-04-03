Biden Reveals If He Thinks There Will Be ‘Unrest’ At Trump Arraignment

President Joe Biden said Monday he doesn’t believe there will be “unrest” in New York surrounding the arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday in New York City, and said he will be heading to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in the morning. The former president called for protests as he expected to be indicted on allegations related to paying $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also warned about “potential death and destruction.” (RELATED: ‘America Was Not Supposed To Be This Way!’: Trump Confirms NYC Court Date)

A reporter asked Biden if he was concerned about the potential unrest in New York City.

“No, I have faith in the New York Police Department,” Biden said. Biden also said he has faith in the legal system at this time.

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges, and is facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud, CNN reported. New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference Monday regarding the potential unrest. “While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” Adams said, ABC7 reported. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.”

New York police have put up metal barriers around Trump Tower, where the former president will be on Monday, as well as around the courthouse.