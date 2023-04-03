Is Elon Musk’s Twitter Up To The Same Old Censorship Tricks?

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, liberals claimed that the site would become a hell hole of misinformation due to the free speech policy which the Tesla CEO promised. Musk even fired several top executives who had played a key role in censoring right-leaning voices over the years, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Now, conservatives are worried that their accounts are being censored all the same, and new updates at the platform are leaving some users confused.