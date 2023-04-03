‘Lash Out’: Peter Strzok Says GOP Criticism Of FBI Provokes ‘Violence’ Against Gov’t

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok claimed Monday during a MSNBC appearance that Republicans’ criticism of the FBI would provoke “violence” by spurring Americans to “lash out” against the federal government.

“I think where the problem comes in is when you look at the post-Mar-a-Lago search, as was pointed out, there was an FBI field office in the Midwest that was attacked,” Strzok told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. “Nobody attacked the FBI field office in Miami or the FBI field office in Tampa, and much like New York City can do an extraordinary job locking down and securing the courthouse and the district attorney’s office, that isn’t going to stop somebody in Omaha, Nebraska or up in New Hampshire or El Paso, Texas who decides there’s a… miscarriage of justice by the federal government, particularly when you have people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan saying we should defund the FBI.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Hilarious That You Won’t Say No’: GOP Rep Grills Witness Who Can’t Condemn Lying On FISA Application)

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio chairs the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, while Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene served on the House Oversight Committee. The House of Representatives voted to establish the committee Jan. 10.

WATCH:

“So how do you predict somebody who probably may not have all their sanity to begin with, suddenly deciding that they’ve had enough with no link whatsoever to Trump, to New York City, to Mar-a-Lago, suddenly deciding that they need to lash out at the government?” Strzok asked. “That’s a really difficult thing to do. And unfortunately, I think we are going to see incidents of violence because I see nothing from the Republican Party leadership doing anything to tamp down the sort of aggrievement with local, state and national law enforcement.”

The FBI came under fire for the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago and its handling of multiple discoveries of classified documents in an office and the home of President Joe Biden.

Journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency. The documents also revealed that the FBI contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

The FBI fired Strzok on Aug, 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who Strzok had an affair with, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.