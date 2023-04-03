‘We Can Help You’: Pro-Lifers Call For Abortion Workers To Leave The Abortion Industry

Pro-life advocates kicked off a campaign encouraging abortion workers to leave the industry in a mass exodus, advocates announced Monday.

The campaign, titled “Exodus 2023,” is sponsored by the pro-life organization And Then There Were None (ATTWN), which aims to assist abortion workers looking to get out of the industry, according to Monday’s announcement. ATTWN’s campaign, styled after the biblical exodus when Jews were freed from slavery in Egypt, calls on abortion employees to walk away from their jobs on Good Friday, which is on April 7. (RELATED: One Year Later, Still No Updates Regarding Five Late-Term Aborted Babies Found In DC, Advocates Say)

“Who understands better what it’s like working in an abortion clinic than those of us who have,” Sarah Eubanks, a former abortion worker in Mobile, Alabama, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We understand what you’ve been through. We understand the turbulence of the job. We can help you have a better life than what you have now so please reach out to us.”

The campaign took place originally in 2013 and to date, ATTWN has reportedly helped over 640 former abortion workers start new lives and leave the industry, according to the organization. This year’s event officially starts on Good Friday, and pro-life advocates and volunteers will be offering “free counseling,” “healing retreats,” resume samples and trainings to anyone who is considering leaving their job.

ATTWN also provides a resignation letter template for workers that have “had enough and want out,” according to their website.

“Abortion workers are some of the most overlooked employees in the country with needs that extend far beyond what our culture has even considered addressing,” Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director and founder and CEO of ATTWN, said in the announcement. “The transformation we see in our workers who have left is undeniable. It’s not normal to work in an industry that takes innocent lives by the thousands every day or to see what these workers have seen. There are so many other better options for them and we can be that bridge to help them get out.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.