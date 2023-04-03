RAMIREZ: The Trump Indictment Is Just The Beginning. More Will Follow In The Name Of ‘Equity’

For the first time in our nation’s history, a former United States President has been criminally charged. After years of various investigations into former President Trump, a Manhattan grand jury decided to indict him on charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. The man behind it all is Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, whose campaign received more than a million dollars from the George Soros-linked Color of Change PAC.

Trump’s indictment serves as a warning to other powerful and influential people who are considered threats to the regime. They will be targeted under the guise of criminal justice equity.

Alvin Bragg has openly admitted that his goal is to combat inequities in the criminal justice system, since a disproportionate amount of minorities are being imprisoned. In 2022, after his office downgraded 52 percent of felony cases to misdemeanors, the misdemeanor conviction rate fell from 53 to 28 percent. Serious felony charges resulted in convictions only 51 percent of the time, down from 68 percent in 2019 under Cyrus Vance.

John Lott, the Crime Prevention Research Center president, said that although Bragg’s only been in office for a year, “Manhattan seems to be getting progressively worse in crime.” His group’s research from 2021-2022 found that Manhattan’s seven major felony offenses, which include murder, assault, and robbery, rose by 26 percent, now at the highest rate since 2006.

Alvin Bragg isn’t interested in prosecuting crimes that actually affect Americans’ lives. Like he said, his goal is to combat racial inequities in the criminal justice system, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. What better way to balance out these inequities than by going after not only a rich white man, but specifically one who is a threat to Democrats and the Washington establishment? He’s killing two birds with one stone.

Alvin Bragg’s refusal to punish violent criminals while pursuing a random hush money case illustrates this is purely a political witch hunt. Moreover, he’s setting a precedent for future woke prosecutors to shift the gun of justice’s aim from violent crimes toward petty crimes committed by political opponents.

It doesn’t stop with Trump. In fact, this is just the beginning.

Recently, infamous Jan. 6 superstar Ray Epps called on Tucker Carlson to publicly retract “false and defamatory statements” accusing Epps of being a federal informant during the Capitol attack. Epps’s lawyer, Michael Teter, wrote in a letter to Carlson in part:

“The fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false. And yet, Mr. Carlson persists with his assault on the truth.”

This usually indicates a defamatory case is incoming if Carlson doesn’t comply.

Teter works for Facts First USA, an organization that’s dedicated to what they call “lies of the MAGA-majority.” The organization’s president is David Brock. Brock also founded the Soros funded watchdog group Media Matters. Notice the ever-present common denominator.

The fact that Ray Epps, the person who was caught on camera fully clad in Trump gear urging people to enter the capitol the day before Jan. 6, is being represented by a lawyer who works for an organization whose entire purpose is to counter “MAGA lies,” makes absolutely no sense, unless it is another excuse to silence Tucker Carlson, who has always been a target. After all, the Left will capitalize on any opportunity to shut him down.

Then, we have what many are calling the most important free speech case in America, and rightly so. Douglas Mackey, who formerly owned a popular twitter account, has been convicted of “depriving” people of their right to vote, all because he posted a funny meme jokingly informing Hillary Clinton voters they could vote by text message. His Twitter had approximately 58,000 followers, and the MIT Media Lab ranked him the 107th “most important influencer” of the 2016 election. He now faces up to ten years in prison.

One of the prosecutors in the case, Breon Peace, pledged to pursue “systemic change” when he was sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney for New York’s Eastern District last year. He added he wants to pursue environmental justice cases, since communities of color “all too often bear the burden” of contamination. Basically, he’s a woke prosecutor appointed by President Biden who’s being used to punish opposition under the guise of systemic change and racial equity. Case in point, his team alleges Mackey was trying to suppress the black vote.

Apparently, our justice system thinks Democrats are too dumb to know that one can’t cast a vote via text message. As we all know, this isn’t actually about protecting voters, but making sure influential dissenters are made an example of by charging them with ridiculously petty crimes.

Let’s review. We have a Soros-linked D.A. in Alvin Bragg trying to imprison Donald Trump over something silly, while ignoring Manhattan’s increasing crime rate. Then, we have another Soros-linked attorney representing Ray Epps in what looks like a possible defamation case against the Left’s super-villain, Tucker Carlson. Lastly, Douglas Mackey is now being charged by a Biden-appointed prosecutor dedicated to “systemic change” for posting memes that insulted Hillary voters.

There’s an ominous pattern here, and the next steps are obvious: prosecute influential voices that mock and discredit those who are a threat to the people in charge, all under the guise of battling systemic injustices. Donald Trump’s case is important, because they’re trying to show the rest of us that it doesn’t matter how rich and powerful you are. If you disobey, you’re going to jail.

It’s all happening right in front of our eyes. While violent crime runs rampant, Soros, the DNC, and their minions will be touting their progress of ensuring our criminal justice system is cleansed of its racism. As a bonus, all political dissidence will be kept in check.

Luis is a freelance journalist and former English teacher who currently resides in Texas. He can be reached in Twitter at @Louie_Ramirez97

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.