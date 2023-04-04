Trump Attorney Tells Tucker Carlson DA Bragg Charged Trump With A Crime That ‘Doesn’t Exist’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged former President Donald with a crime that “doesn’t exist,” an attorney for the former president told Tucker Carlson Tuesday.

“Let’s talk about what we can see in the indictment, which is the year and date. I’m no crazy brilliant human being, but I’m sure I know how to read a calendar. We have dates, February 2017 for a few months. Where was President Trump in February 2017? In the Oval Office,” Alina Habba told Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Okay. So what they’re saying there were checks written to his former lawyer while he was in the Oval Office. That’s in Washington, D.C. Just on its face what we do know from this, what he failed to put in was any factual basis. What we do know is he was sitting in the Oval Office. Explain to me how that’s campaign finance interference?” (RELATED: ‘Radical, Corrupted, Governments’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Trump Arrest To Mandela, Jesus)

Trump surrendered Tuesday to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records charges, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump Thursday in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

Bragg claimed Trump paid three people to suppress negative stories during a Tuesday press conference.

“In order to have an effective NDA, you should probably have some consideration, which is called money, right?” Habba asked Carlson. “So for all non-lawyers, we do this all the time, we do this all the time.”

Habba also ripped Bragg over the indictment, which has drawn criticism from Trump critics like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

“When you have somebody extorting you, which Mark Pomeranz said in his book he believes this to be, and I recommend you all take a close look at it. He lays this out,” Habba said. “We have Michael Cohen, who was a convicted felon and liar, who was afraid of what was going to happen to his wife. We have Mike Pomeranz admitting they couldn’t bring charges. Neither could the FEC, which regulates this. Alvin Bragg stood up today and said he was bringing a state federal crime. It doesn’t exist. It doesn’t exist. It’s a federal crime, not a state crime.”

“And to hear it on NBC News today, MSNBC, it was hush money. Really? How many women alleging sexual harassment or assault has NBC News paid off this year?” Carlson asked. “I mean, spare us, please. I used to work there.”

