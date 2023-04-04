Video Shows Car Slamming Into House, Narrowly Misses 5-Year-Old Leaving Bathroom

Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into a house in Texas on Saturday and nearly hit a five-year-old.

The car can be seen speeding through a stop sign and crashing through the fence and into the house in a video posted by KMOV.

Video shows the car crashing into the garage and ultimately hitting the bathroom, where seconds before a 5-year-old left the room. https://t.co/xRJLMjqXnU — KMOV (@KMOV) April 4, 2023

The car slammed into the home’s only bathroom, KMOV reported. The five-year-old had just left the restroom shortly before the crash.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the house. I wasn’t really thinking about the material,” the mother, Sirenia Quintanilla said, according to KMOV. “I was just worried about my kid. I was worried about the kid.”

The driver can later be seen getting out of the vehicle and apologizing after slamming into the house, KMOV reported. The driver allegedly told Quintanilla that he does not have car insurance. (RELATED: Shocking Video Inside The Home Anne Heche Crashed Into Reveals The Devastating Damage)

“I showed him, ‘Look, this is my restroom. My 5-year-old was barely getting out. Can you think about that?'” Quintanilla said to the driver, KMOV reported. “And he just stayed quiet. He walked away.”

It is not clear whether police have arrested or cited the driver of the vehicle, KMOV reported.